Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Short Interest Up 46.3% in December

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,800 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the November 30th total of 116,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 45.9 days.

Sanofi Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SNYNF traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.61. 432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,576. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $86.12 and a 52-week high of $114.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.07.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.