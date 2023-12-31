Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Short Interest Up 46.3% in December

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,800 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the November 30th total of 116,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 45.9 days.
Sanofi Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SNYNF traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.61. 432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,576. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $86.12 and a 52-week high of $114.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.07.
Sanofi Company Profile
