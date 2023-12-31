Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Short Interest Update

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the November 30th total of 171,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 349.5 days.

Sany Heavy Equipment International Stock Performance

Shares of SNYYF stock remained flat at $1.00 during midday trading on Friday. Sany Heavy Equipment International has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35.

About Sany Heavy Equipment International

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of mining equipment, logistics equipment, robotic, smart mine products, and spare parts. It operates in two segments, Mining Equipment and Logistics Equipment. The company offers coal mining machinery products, such as road headers, including soft rock and hard rock road headers, integrated excavation, bolting, and self-protection machinery; mining equipment consisting of coal mining machines, hydraulic support system, scraper and armored-face conveyors, etc.; non-coal mining machinery products comprising tunnel road headers and mining machines; and mining transport equipment, which include mechanical and electric drive off-highway dump trucks, widebody vehicles, and other related products.

