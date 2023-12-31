Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Short Interest Update

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the November 30th total of 171,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 349.5 days.
Sany Heavy Equipment International Stock Performance
Shares of SNYYF stock remained flat at $1.00 during midday trading on Friday. Sany Heavy Equipment International has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35.
About Sany Heavy Equipment International
