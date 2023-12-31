SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE) Short Interest Up 40.4% in December

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 382,200 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the November 30th total of 272,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,042,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
SaverOne 2014 Price Performance
SVRE traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.72. 260,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,316,886. SaverOne 2014 has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85.
SaverOne 2014 Company Profile
