SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE) Short Interest Up 40.4% in December

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 382,200 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the November 30th total of 272,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,042,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SaverOne 2014 Price Performance

SVRE traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.72. 260,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,316,886. SaverOne 2014 has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85.

SaverOne 2014 Company Profile

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents. The company is developing SaverOne Driver Distraction Prevention Solution system, an advanced driver safety solution that can identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications; and solutions for detection of vulnerable road users.

