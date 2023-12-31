Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Busey Trust CO

Busey Trust CO increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. Busey Trust CO’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $11,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 11,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 21,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 32,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,229. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.4 %

Schlumberger stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.04. 8,641,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,290,607. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.34.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

