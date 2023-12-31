Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Short Interest Down 28.0% in December

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,700 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the November 30th total of 273,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,967.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Schroders in a research report on Monday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Schroders
Schroders Stock Performance
About Schroders
Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Schroders
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.