Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Short Interest Down 28.0% in December

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,700 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the November 30th total of 273,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,967.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Schroders in a research report on Monday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

SHNWF stock remained flat at $5.50 during midday trading on Friday. Schroders has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $6.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.26.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

