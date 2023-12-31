Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) Shares Sold by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA cut its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,381 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA owned approximately 0.18% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHJ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 401.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 386.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1,165.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $202,000.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Trading

Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.38. The stock had a trading volume of 27,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,030. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.25. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50.

About Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

