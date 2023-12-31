Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Position Raised by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,137 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 4.0% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF remained flat at $36.96 during trading hours on Friday. 3,600,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,206,924. The firm has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.08 and its 200-day moving average is $35.09. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $37.14.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.