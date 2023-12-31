Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Position Reduced by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA cut its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 312.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 329,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,803,000 after buying an additional 250,058 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 71.2% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 52,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 21,770 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 193.2% in the third quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 77,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 51,057 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 240,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,511,000 after purchasing an additional 10,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 36,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,379,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,557. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.99. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $49.13.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.