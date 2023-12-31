Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,112,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,039. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.82 and a 52-week high of $83.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.16. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

