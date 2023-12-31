Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Capital Planning LLC

Capital Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,973 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 1.9% of Capital Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 41,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 7,287 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 38,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 224,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,904,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD stock opened at $76.13 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $78.23. The firm has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.54.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

