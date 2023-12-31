Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,422,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348,710 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $312,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortune 45 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,860,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,161. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $78.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.54. The stock has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

