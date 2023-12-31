Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,662 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,272 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Devon Energy makes up 1.7% of Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 67,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,068,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 548.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 840,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,356,000 after buying an additional 710,811 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 224.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after buying an additional 104,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.30. 9,450,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,482,270. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.11. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.24.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

