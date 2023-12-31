Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,622 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 3.1% of Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after buying an additional 25,509,390 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 38.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,674,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,482,271,000 after buying an additional 9,906,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 90,788.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $318,276,000 after buying an additional 7,651,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.85. The company had a trading volume of 13,695,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,988,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average of $43.50. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

