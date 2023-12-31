Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Has $6.32 Million Position in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC owned about 3.10% of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $6,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,285,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $966,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 38,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 10,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.10. The stock had a trading volume of 273,123 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average of $22.91.

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2025. The fund will terminate in December 2025.

