Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.32 Million in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 55,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,419,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,606,000 after buying an additional 110,125 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 813,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,650,000 after purchasing an additional 15,681 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.1% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 78,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,201 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 245,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $299,000.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.64. 1,066,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,521. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.83.

About SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

