Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 29.3% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.7% in the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 61.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 83,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Barclays cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.82.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.91. 2,813,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,232,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.68 and its 200-day moving average is $60.31. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $53.73 and a one year high of $72.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.