Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Purchases 501 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MTUM traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.89. 503,683 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.95 and a 200-day moving average of $145.36. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.