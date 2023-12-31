Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Sells 226,245 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,245 shares during the quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPTL traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,755,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,155,056. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average of $27.64.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

