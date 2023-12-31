Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Receives $66.35 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.35.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $85.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 1.06. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $50.94 and a 1 year high of $87.93.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -78.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $38,280.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,605.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $38,280.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,605.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,346 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,554. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

