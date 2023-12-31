SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 853,400 shares, a growth of 139.1% from the November 30th total of 356,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SeaStar Medical Stock Up 3.0 %

ICU opened at $0.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48. SeaStar Medical has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $6.34.

SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, Director Heel Kenneth Van bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.40 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 116,400 shares in the company, valued at $46,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICU. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in SeaStar Medical by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 346,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 96,972 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in SeaStar Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SeaStar Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome.

