SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Short Interest Up 158.8% in December

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, an increase of 158.8% from the November 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
SemiLEDs Price Performance
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 44.99% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. The company had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.65% of the company’s stock.
About SemiLEDs
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.
