ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Holdings Lowered by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up approximately 1.0% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in ServiceNow by 96,156.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,189,077,000 after buying an additional 23,444,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in ServiceNow by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,630,812,000 after buying an additional 158,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ServiceNow by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,745,763,000 after purchasing an additional 288,522 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in ServiceNow by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,060,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,281,477,000 after purchasing an additional 126,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,702,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,074,319,000 after purchasing an additional 112,544 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $665.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.39.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,383 shares of company stock worth $7,265,612 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $706.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $655.09 and a 200-day moving average of $597.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $353.62 and a 52 week high of $720.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

