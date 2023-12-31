Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Short Interest Update

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:SVTRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 344,900 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the November 30th total of 261,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,449.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Severn Trent from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays raised shares of Severn Trent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Severn Trent from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Severn Trent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SVTRF

Severn Trent Stock Performance

Severn Trent Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS SVTRF remained flat at $33.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.52. Severn Trent has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $35.13.

(Get Free Report)

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.