Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,000 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the November 30th total of 141,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Sharps Technology Price Performance
Shares of Sharps Technology stock remained flat at $0.42 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 79,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,075. Sharps Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sharps Technology
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sharps Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $587,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sharps Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sharps Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sharps Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sharps Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sharps Technology Company Profile
Sharps Technology, Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.
