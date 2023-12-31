Sheets Smith Wealth Management Grows Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.3% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.13. 3,860,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,321,161. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $78.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.54.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

