Sheets Smith Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 66.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,535 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank lifted its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.4 %

OKE stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.22. 2,244,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,437,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.