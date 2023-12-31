Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $2.45 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,381 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.23. 4,946,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,629,600. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average is $50.14. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.45.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.