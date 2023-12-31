Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $2.45 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,381 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance
JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.23. 4,946,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,629,600. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average is $50.14. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.45.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
- Trading Halts Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.