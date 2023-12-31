Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $6.50 Million Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 1.0% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $6,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.1% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,189,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,299,000 after purchasing an additional 210,603 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 803.7% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,497,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,515,000 after buying an additional 4,000,004 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.6% during the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,075,000 after buying an additional 204,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,104,000 after buying an additional 254,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

EPD stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,099,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127,350. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $23.83 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The stock has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.64.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 81.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPD. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.09.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

