Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $974,000 Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Bank of America raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,674,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,000. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE SO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.12. 2,895,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,194,090. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.20. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $76.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.