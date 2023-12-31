Sheets Smith Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.82.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.04. 2,295,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,491,085. The company has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a PE ratio of 61.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $106.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

