Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases 3,205 Shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 455.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 74,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 8,049 shares during the period.

Get Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.93. 21,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,696. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day moving average is $23.83. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $24.62.

About Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF

The Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (SEIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan index. The fund provides actively-managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate loans made by banks to US corporations. SEIX was launched on Apr 24, 2019 and is managed by Virtus.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.