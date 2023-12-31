Sheets Smith Wealth Management Raises Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned 0.06% of MYR Group worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 24.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MYRG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.63. 82,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,016. MYR Group Inc. has a one year low of $90.46 and a one year high of $156.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.18. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $939.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MYRG. Sidoti raised shares of MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MYR Group from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.25.

MYR Group Profile

(Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

