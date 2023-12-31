Sheets Smith Wealth Management Raises Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 245.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth $429,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,167 shares of company stock worth $4,685,312 in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $759.00.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GWW traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $828.69. 153,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $534.01 and a twelve month high of $841.00. The company has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $789.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $747.84.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

