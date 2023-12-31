Sheets Smith Wealth Management Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,190,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,754,000 after acquiring an additional 33,756 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,806,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,306,000 after acquiring an additional 300,758 shares during the last quarter. Independent Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI remained flat at $54.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,652,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,325,436. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.55.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

