Sheets Smith Wealth Management Reduces Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,300,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ORLY traded up $8.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $950.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,655. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $959.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $943.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $767.27 and a 1-year high of $1,005.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $940.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,018.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORLY

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total transaction of $541,637.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,279.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total value of $541,637.91. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,279.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,913 shares of company stock valued at $17,487,722 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.