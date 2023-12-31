Sheets Smith Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,247 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,068 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,015 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,893 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,546.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,255,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,089 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Rose Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $90,737,000.

NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.37. 2,617,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,890,287. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

