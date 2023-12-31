Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 120 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply makes up 1.5% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $10,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 621.1% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $215.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,160. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.30. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $251.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.75.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

