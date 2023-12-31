Sheets Smith Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,256,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,685. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $217.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.83 and its 200-day moving average is $193.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

