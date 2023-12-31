Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Short Interest Down 23.0% in December

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the November 30th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Sherritt International Price Performance

OTCMKTS SHERF remained flat at $0.22 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,799. Sherritt International has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.31.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

