Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Short Interest Down 23.0% in December

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the November 30th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Sherritt International Price Performance
OTCMKTS SHERF remained flat at $0.22 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,799. Sherritt International has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.31.
Sherritt International Company Profile
