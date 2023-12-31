SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFSW) Short Interest Update

SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFSW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 159.3% from the November 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SHF Stock Performance

Shares of SHF stock remained flat at $0.08 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,825. SHF has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.

Get SHF alerts:

About SHF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

SHF Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments.

Receive News & Ratings for SHF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.