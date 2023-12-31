Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Short Interest Update

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 70.6% from the November 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shiseido Stock Performance

Shares of SSDOY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.04. 57,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Shiseido has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.03.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter. Shiseido had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shiseido will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school.

