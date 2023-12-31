Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Short Interest Up 47.6% in December

Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the November 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shoprite Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SRGHY traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $14.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,612. Shoprite has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $15.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.27.

About Shoprite

Shoprite Holdings Ltd, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetics, and liquor products; furniture and home entertainment products; and electrical and household appliances.

