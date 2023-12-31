Short Interest in 88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Declines By 20.3%

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,618,200 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the November 30th total of 8,299,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,283,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
88 Energy Stock Performance
Shares of 88 Energy stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. 9,608,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,056,300. 88 Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.
About 88 Energy
