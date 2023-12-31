Short Interest in A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) Rises By 43.2%

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the November 30th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A2Z Smart Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZ. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in A2Z Smart Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in A2Z Smart Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 9.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A2Z Smart Technologies Price Performance

A2Z Smart Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.37. 75,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,811. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1.80. A2Z Smart Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.04.

About A2Z Smart Technologies

A2Z Smart Technologies ( NASDAQ:AZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter. A2Z Smart Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1,321.58% and a negative net margin of 132.24%.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., a technology company, provides military and civilization technologies for supermarkets in Israel and internationally. The company offers retail automation solutions for large grocery stores and supermarkets; and the Cust2Mate system, which incorporates a smart cart that automatically calculates the value of the customers purchases in their smart cart without having to unload and reload their purchases at a customer checkout point.

