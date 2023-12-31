Short Interest in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend (NYSE:AGD) Increases By 84.6%

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 84.6% from the November 30th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Stock Performance
NYSE:AGD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.34. 50,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,293. abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $10.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.14.
abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend
About abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend
abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.