Short Interest in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend (NYSE:AGD) Increases By 84.6%

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 84.6% from the November 30th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Stock Performance

NYSE:AGD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.34. 50,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,293. abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $10.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.14.

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend

About abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 934,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 16,026 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 633,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 319,463 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 605,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 137,850 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend by 1,822.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 400,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 379,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 372,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 132,688 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

