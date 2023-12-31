Short Interest in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Decreases By 20.3%

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the November 30th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 10.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,981,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,908,000 after buying an additional 184,498 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,432,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,071,000 after purchasing an additional 278,961 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 3.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 886,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,623 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 5.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 878,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after purchasing an additional 48,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 2.4% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 617,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.94. The company had a trading volume of 90,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,294. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.07. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $18.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

