Short Interest in Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Grows By 53.0%

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,800 shares, an increase of 53.0% from the November 30th total of 118,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days.
Adventus Mining Price Performance
Shares of ADVZF opened at $0.20 on Friday. Adventus Mining has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22.
Adventus Mining Company Profile
