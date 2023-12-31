Short Interest in Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Grows By 53.0%

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,800 shares, an increase of 53.0% from the November 30th total of 118,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days.

Adventus Mining Price Performance

Shares of ADVZF opened at $0.20 on Friday. Adventus Mining has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22.

Get Adventus Mining alerts:

Adventus Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

Receive News & Ratings for Adventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.