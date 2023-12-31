Short Interest in Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Decreases By 18.1%

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,900 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the November 30th total of 356,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 333,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Aimia Price Performance

AIMFF stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36. Aimia has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $3.18.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

