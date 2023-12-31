Short Interest in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Grows By 125.0%

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 140.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 19,381 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $470,000. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

AMS traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.38. 11,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,128. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 million, a P/E ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 0.68. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

