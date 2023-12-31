Short Interest in Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Grows By 47.2%

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the November 30th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Anhui Conch Cement Stock Up 1.0 %
OTCMKTS AHCHY opened at $11.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.77. Anhui Conch Cement has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $19.93.
About Anhui Conch Cement
